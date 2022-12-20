By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was unable to guide the team to a win over the Detroit Lions in his return to the starting role in Week 15. Despite throwing for over 300 yards in the game, his performance garnered strong criticism from radio personality Mike Francesa, who went scorched earth on the Jets QB during his latest radio segment. On Tuesday, Francesa unloaded on Wilson in a fiery rant, labeling him a terrible quarterback and saying that he “does everything wrong.”

Mike Francesa obliterates Jets' QB Zach Wilson. This is an all-timer. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cJtge1VPrL — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) December 20, 2022

In part of his diatribe, Francesa said, “He makes everything look hard. He has no idea how to play the position. Zero… He does everything wrong and then makes some crazy throws across his body on broken plays that go for big yardage… He doesn’t have any clue how to play the position. None. He makes you uncomfortable…”

Clearly, Wilson’s Week 15 performance didn’t do much to change Francesa’s opinion of him. The Jets will be trotting Wilson back out there in Week 16 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, with Mike White still sidelined by a ribs injury he suffered against the Buffalo Bills.

Zach Wilson is battling for his grip on the starting role, but in the eyes of Francesa, he is not the guy. Francesa didn’t hold back one bit when unleashing on the Jets quarterback, offering some harsh criticism of his abilities. It’s safe to assume Mike Francesa is firmly in the Mike White corner of this ongoing debate, and we’ll get to see if some of his criticisms are accurate during the Jets’ primetime matchup on Thursday.