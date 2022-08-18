‘He had a f**ck you attitude’: Stetson Bennett’s former Georgia football teammate reveals how he went from walk-on to national champion QB

Georgia football and Stetson Bennett had a magical season in 2021. The Bulldogs went 14-1, winning their first national championship since the 1980 season. Not only was it sweet for the Bulldogs to do it against the Alabama Crimson Tide, but it was also a monumental message from Bennett, the target of heavy criticisms, to his doubters.

It’s those doubters that have been with the Georgia football quarterback since his journey began as a walk-on. So how did he get to this point? Former teammate John Seter revealed exactly how Bennett went from walk-on to national champion, per Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated.

“The most blunt way to say it, he had a ‘f— you’ attitude,” says Seter, who is now playing at Limestone University in Gaffney, S.C., but remains close friends with Bennett. “And it was awesome.”

Seter says that Stetson Bennett had a “f**k you attitude.” Assigned to the Georgia football scout team, Bennett made it his personal goal to become an annoyance to the Bulldogs’ first-team defense, which he hoped would ingratiate him to head coach Kirby Smart.

After being blocked out on the depth chart by the likes of Justin Fields and Jake Fromm, Bennett elected to transfer Jones County Junior College. In a sudden twist of fate, Fields transferred to Ohio State- and a job opened up behind Fromm.

Georgia football turned to the transfer market in 2020 once again, though Bennett beat out newcomers Jamie Newman and JT Daniels for the starting job. However, he was eventually benched for Daniels, who led the team to success and started the 2021 season for the Bulldogs.

Not to be denied, Stetson Bennett took the job over for good after a Daniels injury and impressed en route to a national title.

All with a f**k you attitude.