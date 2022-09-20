‘He looks huge!’: James Wiseman officially on muscle watch entering Warriors training camp

James Wiseman, thankfully, has endured no setbacks in his road back to official NBA action after taking part in Las Vegas Vegas Summer League a couple months ago. As training camp fast approaches, the Golden State Warriors won’t just have the talented seven-footer back on the floor with no holds barred, but are poised to reap the benefits of his diligent work in the weight room.

During a Tuesday appearance on ESPN’s NBA Today, reporter Kendra Andrews said that Wiseman told her he’s recently put on “7-10 pounds of muscle.”

“All signs are pointing that he’s going to be ready to play in [the preseason],” Andrews reported. “He played in Summer League, he felt good. He told me put on about 7-10 pounds of muscle. He looks huge, you guys!”

.@kendra__andrews with the latest on the contract extensions for Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins & Draymond Green. And the latest on James Wiseman#NBATwitter #DubNation https://t.co/ho2zPSUd8k pic.twitter.com/jUsQjFbNlB — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) September 20, 2022

Wiseman enjoyed an epic start to his time at Summer League, showing off the blend of size, explosiveness and budding skill that made him the No. 2 overall pick of the 2020 draft ahead of Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball. He struggled building off that early momentum, though, the same pitfalls of execution and understanding that reared their head during Wiseman’s disappointing rookie campaign resurfacing in the desert, his first game action since April 2021.

Still, Wiseman certainly looked bigger in Las Vegas, and more importantly put that additional size and strength to at least semi-frequent use as a screener and rebounder. The next step of embracing that physicality means Wiseman doing it full-time, including using his body to seal his man under the basket while running the floor in transition and rolling to the rim in ball-screen actions.

Don’t expect Wiseman to play a big role for the reigning champions once they begin their title defense in earnest come playoff time. Golden State’s “foundational six” is set in stone, and JaMychal Green’s experience and superior versatility gives him a leg up on Wiseman in earning scant minutes as Steve Kerr’s third big man under the playoff microscope.

But he’s sure to tantalize throughout the regular season regardless, Wiseman’s extra muscle helping pave the way for him to emerge as a true impact player for the Warriors when it matters most in 2023-24.

