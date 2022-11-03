‘He traveled’: Mike Brown calls out officials as Tyler Herro, Heat sink Kings with game-winner

Many in the NBA have felt hard done by certain officiating decisions in recent days, and Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown is the latest to voice his displeasure about how the officiating winds blew in their 110-107 loss to the Miami Heat.

With the game knotted at 107, Tyler Herro took on Terence Davis in isolation. Herro began to make his move with six seconds to go, dribbling towards his left and pulling up on a dime for stepback jumper. However, Davis managed to recover and jump for a closeout attempt, so Herro pump faked and leaned towards the right, shooting a three over the outstretched arm of the Kings guard and swished the triple, nabbing the Heat’s second win in as many nights.

TYLER HERRO FOR THE WIN 🔥pic.twitter.com/iNWUh60d9U — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 3, 2022

In the immediate aftermath of the play, Mike Brown was irate on the Kings bench, yelling at the ear of the official right in front of him as he motioned for a travel, and after the game, Brown proceeded to call out the official for not calling a traveling infraction on the Heat guard.

“Tyler Herro’s a great player, but he traveled on the last play. I would not be doing my job if I didn’t come up here and protect my guys. My guys fought their behind off for close to 48 minutes and to pump fake, and then sidestep or hop, and then one-two [steps] and a shot and not make that call, to me, it’s just unbelievable. It’s not why we lost the game although I don’t think we got a fair whistle,” Brown said in his postgame presser.

Mike Brown is NOT HAPPY with the officiating in tonight's game. He believes Tyler Herro traveled on the game-winning shot 😬 pic.twitter.com/c9IzO5ucug — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) November 3, 2022

The Heat and the Kings didn’t get much separation from each other the entire night so Brown is justified in feeling frustrated after losing such a nip-and-tuck affair. This was the cliched game teams hate to lose, and to experience defeat in such an excruciating fashion will definitely sting.

Mike Brown also mentioned that perhaps the game is officiated differently for the Kings as many have grown accustomed to their losing brand of basketball over the years.

“They’re all great guys, and they’re good officials, but at the end of the day, we have to go earn our respect because right now they were caught up in the hype and excitement of the crowd and when they look at what’s on the jersey, I’m assuming they see ‘Kings’ and they expect us to lose,” Brown added.

The Kings have begun the season with such a tough slate that it’s difficult to slag them off for a 2-5 start. They will get a respite in their next game on Saturday, as they face the 1-7 Orlando Magic on the road.