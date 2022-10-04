The New Orleans Pelicans have gone through the media frenzy gauntlet when it’s come to Zion Williamson. Whether it be about his ballooning weight, his constant injuries, or his discontent with the franchise, there’s never not been something to say against the former number one overall pick.

After a full season to heal and get healthy while watching the Pelicans take the next step without him, Zion Williamson is ready to let his actual play become the headline once again. That mindset is reportedly palpable during practices, according to his teammate and veteran Willy Hernangomez, via NOLA.com’s Christian Clark:

Willy Hernangomez on Zion: “The most important thing is he’s hungry. He wants to destroy everybody. He wants to play hard. He wants to show people he’s one of the best players in the world. You can see that in practice.”

Nobody knows more than the players themselves, and early reports have mirrored exactly the sentiment behind what the Spanish big man claims to be seeing.

And if skeptics don’t buy what could just be loyal teammate speak, the incredible weight loss and the highflying highlights speak for themselves. He looks the part of a young superstar ready to take the leap into that upper echelon of NBA talent.

Zion Williamson catching and finishing an alley-oop with incredible ease. pic.twitter.com/5P3OIODvTw — Oleh Kosel 🇺🇦 (@OlehKosel) October 1, 2022

In a league that already has its next generation of superstars in guys like Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, along with a next tier of young studs with Ja Morant, Jayson Tatum, and Anthony Edwards, there are just so many talented names that are just as worthy to be part of the conversation.

Zion Williamson is ready to remind everyone why he deserves to be on that shortlist.