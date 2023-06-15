New details have emerged of the motorcycle accident that lead to the death of actor Treat Williams. According to a news report, Williams was conscious and verbal after the motorcycle crash, per TMZ.

On Wednesday, an eyewitness came forward, revealing he saw Williams fly 15 feet in the air after he collided with an SUV in Vermont.

The witness, Matt Rapphahn, continued sharing that he ran to the aid of Williams who was lying on the ground. Rapphahn called 911 from his auto repair shop. He saw the SUV driver try to communicate to the actor. Rapphahn said, “It was hard to tell [it was Treat] with the helmet on, but [the SUV driver] knows him — knew him — and he was saying, ‘Oh, my God, it's Treat.'”

Paramedics arrived on the scene, where Williams was still “conscious and verbal” at the time. Rapphahn continued, sharing the actor was in much pain as they moved him onto the stretcher. From there, he was airlifted to a hospital in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead.

According to police reports, Williams wasn't able to move out of the way of the oncoming Honda Element SUV, causing the crash. The other motorist suffered minor injuries but hasn't been charged or cited in the crash, but police are still investigating.

The family of the late Williams issued a statement to Deadline: “It is with great sadness that we report that our beloved Treat Williams has passed away tonight in Dorset, Vermont after a fatal motorcycle accident. As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved at this time.”

The statement continued, “Treat was full of love for his family, for his life, and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it. It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him.”