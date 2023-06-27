How close are the Miami Heat to making another run to the NBA Finals?

Nine players will at least have the option of returning to the Heat for the 2023-24 season, according to sports contract and salaries website Spotrac. Forward Jimmy Butler, center Bam Adebayo, and guard Kyle Lowry highlight the players who could return to Miami next season. Guard Victor Oladipo is listed with a player option.

The Heat welcomed one rookie to their roster during the 2023 NBA Draft. They entered the draft with the need to improve at the power forward spot. Forward Kevin Love is listed as an unrestricted free agent in 2023. Forward Haywood Highsmith, who played in 54 games and started in 11 for Miami last season, will be on a non-guaranteed contract that will become fully guaranteed on January 10.

What was the best move the Heat made on draft night?

Drafting Jaime Jaquez Jr.

The Heat took UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. with the No. 18 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Jaquez, a 6-foot-7-inch guard from Camarillo, Calif., initially committed to UCLA over offers from Georgetown, Illinois, Memphis, Oregon State, Stanford, St. John's, Texas A&M, USC and Utah, among others, according to 247Sports. He spent four seasons with UCLA, earning averages of 13.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and two assists per game in 134 games and 126 starts during his collegiate career. He led the Bruins' roster with 17.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game last season, adding on 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.

Jaquez decided to enter the 2023 NBA Draft in April.

“Jaime Jaquez Jr. has shown everyone that he's a leader and a winner,” UCLA head coach Mick Cronin said. “It's hard for me to put into words what he has meant to our program, but he's obviously been a huge part of our success. I said it two weeks ago, and I'll say it again — we built our program around his competitive spirit and toughness, starting four years ago. Jaime has heart and he's all about hustle and hard work. … His dedication, his loyalty and his tenacity are unmatched, and I can't wait to see him play in the NBA.

“I understand why UCLA fans love this guy so much because he's everything that you want to see in a Bruin. I will miss him greatly, but it's time for him to take the next step to the NBA.”

Jaquez took pride in how much his leadership abilities grew during his time with the Bruins when he sat down with the Indiana Pacers for a one-on-one interview in May.

“I think my game grew in pretty much all aspects,” Jaquez said when asked where his game grew the most during his time in college. “But I think more so when it comes to leadership and being able to help guys. I started off as a freshman, now a senior. I learned how to follow. I also learned how to lead. I think that's one of the biggest takeaways.”

Jaquez likely won't be a star for the Heat, but his all-around game can make him an ideal fit for a Miami roster looking for players who can contribute immediately on a budget. If he can make contributions at multiple positions for the Heat when he makes the jump to the league, he can be a valuable part of the Heat's roster for the foreseeable future.