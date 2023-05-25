Chris graduated from the University of San Diego with a Communication Studies Degree. He spent his final year as the Sports Editor for the USDVista newspaper. He contributes about the NFL, MLB, and NBA but follows most sports. Chris also covers the San Diego Loyal SC for East Village Times.

The Boston Celtics survived one more day after taking down the Heat in Miami in Game 4. FanDuel yet again has another same-game parlay that features Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum.

The Celtics need Tatum and Jaylen Brown to go off again tonight. Tatum is coming off a 33-point performance and stepped up big time in the win. Brown scored just 17 points and hasn’t been himself at all this series. The All-NBA player is due for a huge performance and if it happens then the Celtics will have a great chance of sending this back to Miami for Game 6.

The Heat will be without Gabe Vincent tonight but that won’t stop them from doing what they do. If Jimmy Buckets and Bam Adebayo continue to play well then the Heat will be in a position to advance to the NBA Finals.

Here are the same-game parlay odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Same-Game Parlay Odds: Heat-Celtics Odds

Jimmy Butler 25+ points

Jayson Tatum 30+ points

Jayson Tatum 8+ rebounds

Bam Adebayo 15+ points

Jaylen Brown 2+ made threes

Same-game Parlay Odds: +470 (subject to change)

Butler scored 29 points in the loss and will likely be the top scorer again for the Heat. The Heat won’t have much of a chance without Vincent if Butler doesn’t score 25 or more, or at least close to it. As for Bam, he needs to score more than 10 for them to have a chance as well. He is the second-best player on that team and if you are going to shoot 4-7 … you might as well keep shooting the ball and attacking the rim.

Tatum dropped 33 and 11 in the win and if he has a similar game then this parlay has a really good shot of cashing in. The one leg outside of the Adebayo scoring prop is the Brown threes. He finished just 1-5 in Game 4, and in Game 3 he went 0-7. Brown is a much better shooter than that and should see him pick up the pace this game, especially early on.