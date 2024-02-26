The Miami Heat are on the west coast to take on the Sacramento Kings Monday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Heat-Kings prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Heat have won seven of their last ten games, and they are 31-25 this season. They have played the played the Kings once this season, and they won that game by nine points. In the win, Jimmy Butler dropped 31 points, six assists, and seven rebounds. Josh Richardson had 24 points off the bench while Bam Adebayo recorded a double-double. Miami shot 50.0 percent from the floor and made 13 threes in the home win, as well. For Monday's game, the Heat will be without Richardson. Terry Rozier and Tyler Herro are both questionable, as well.
The Kings are coming off a hard-fought game against the Los Angeles Clippers. In their loss against the Heat earlier this season, the Kings put up just 106 points. Keegan Murray dropped 33 points in the win, but he was the only player above 20 points. Domantas Sabonis recorded a triple-double, though. De'Aaron Fox had a very bad shooting night as he made just four of 16 shot attempts, and one of eight threes. The Kings shot under 45.0 percent from the field in the game.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Heat-Kings Odds
Miami Heat: +7.5 (-108)
Moneyline: +240
Sacramento Kings: -7.5 (-112)
Moneyline: -295
Over: 226 (-110)
Under: 226 (-110)
How to Watch Heat vs. Kings
Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT
TV: NBA TV
Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread/Win
Miami is one of the best defensive teams in the NBA, and that has been their identity for a few seasons now. With Jimmy Butler leading the charge, the Heat are a very tough team to score one. This has been evident in their last 10 games. In their last 10, the Heat have allowed 110.6 points per game. They have allowed less than 110 in eight of those games, and less than 100 in three of them. If Miami continues their defensive play, they will cover the spread.
The Heat have already allowed just 106 points to the Kings this season. They play at a slower pace, and they do not let their opponents take any easy shots. The Kings are going to struggle offensively in this game. As mentioned, the Heat have allowed less than 110 points in eight of their last 10 games. They allowed exactly 110 points in one game, so their defense has been very good. When the Heat allow less than 110 points, they are 22-8.
Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Kings, as stated earlier, are going to have a tough time scoring in this game. The Kings need to compete on the defensive side of the floor in this game. They allowed 115 points to the Heat in the first game, but the Heat only score 110.5 points per game. The Kings need to keep the Heat to their season average in this game.
When the Kings allow 110 points or less this season, they have a record of 13-3. Keeping the Heat to their season average is going to be key in this one. If Sacramento does that, they have a great chance to add another tally to their win total this season.
Final Heat-Kings Prediction & Pick
I have a feeling this is going to be a close game. However, I like the Heat to cover this spread. Even with their injuries, the Heat are going to be tough defensively, and that will play to their advantage.
Final Heat-Kings Prediction & Pick: Heat +7.5 (-108), Under 226 (-110)