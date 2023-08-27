The FIBA World Cup got underway this week and Team USA started off their group stage with a big win against New Zealand. Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is perhaps the biggest name on Team USA with Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra as an assistant under head coach Steve Kerr. Spoelstra is regarded as one of the best coaches in the NBA with two championships and six NBA Finals appearances under his belt. Following the win against New Zealand, Edwards had a lot of praise for Erik Spoelstra via Complex Sports. Anthony Edwards comments will certainly catch the attention of Heat fans.

“I see what they mean when they say Heat Culture.” Anthony Edwards is a big Coach Spo fan. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TBO2NGr1ol — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) August 26, 2023

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

“He's been dope, bringing a lot of energy, that Heat culture,” Edwards said. “It's exciting to see. His first day with the staff I was like okay I see what they mean about Heat culture. He came in with a lot of energy, came right to the point, super precise with the details, it's dope.”

Anthony Edwards is one of the brightest young stars in the NBA. This past season he was selected to his first All-Star appearance. He averaged a career-high 24.6 points per game, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals with splits of 45.9 percent shooting from the field, 36.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 75.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

But do Heat fans potential visions of an Anthony Edwards, Jimmy Butler duo have any merit? Well this offseason, Edwards just signed a five-year extension with the Wolves worth almost $260 million. Looks like Heat fans have to put those dreams on hold.