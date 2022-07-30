Bam Adebayo breaks silence on Heat future amid Kevin Durant trade rumors

It’s no secret that the Miami Heat want Kevin Durant. So much so, that the team is reportedly willing to part ways with one of the most important members of their squad in order to land the former league MVP. There have been rumors linking Bam Adebayo as a potential trade centerpiece for the Heat as they look to swoop in on KD.

Adebayo has now broken his silence amid all these trade rumors. According to the All-Star big man, if he were given a choice, he would prefer to play out his entire career with the Heat (via Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald [paywalled]):

“If I could, I would,” Adebayo said. “Just to have that opportunity to be around this community for my whole career. A lot of the community has seen my grown up. Going from a random 14th draft pick to being a cornerstone in this organization and to become something bigger. It’s just one of those things that’s dope when people grow with you.”

Bam Adebayo has spent the entire five years of his career in Miami, and despite rumors of potentially being traded away this summer, the 25-year-old has made it abundantly clear where his loyalty currently lies.

Clearly, the fanbase and their support have a lot to do with Adebayo’s desire to stay in Miami. The city has shown him nothing but love, and he wants to repay them by staying with the team for the long haul. That is, of course, if it were up to him. Whether or not he is given the opportunity to do so, however, remains to be seen.