The Miami Heat once again proved that they can hang with the teams seeded ahead of them in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. In Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Finals rematch, they stomped out the Boston Celtics in the second half to take a series lead. Jimmy Butler did Jimmy Butler stuff, Bam Adebayo played a strong all-around game and the guys around them stepped up to start another series with a win.

Adebayo was asked after the game about how the Heat have had to come on the road to make a statement win, which they did in Game 1 in both the first and second rounds of the postseason. The Miami star wasn’t going for it and put his head in his hands, letting Kyle Lowry answer the question instead.

Bam Adebayo’s reaction to this reporter’s question is hilarious 😂pic.twitter.com/ftR5p9knbN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 18, 2023

“I think we just go out there and we try to win basketball games,” Lowry said. “At the end of the day, we are the eighth seed, so we’re on the road. So we gotta go out there and try to win games on the road. We don’t have the advantage of having four games at home, so we gotta go out there and try to win games on the road.”

Adebayo’s reaction is likely a response to the reporter asking the question, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. The veteran reporter has covered the Heat for a while but players have not always gotten along with him. Even head coach Erik Spoelstra at times has gotten frustrated with Winderman’s questions.

The Heat are not paying much mind to questions they don’t like and instead are just ready to keep winning. They have been embodying a mindset of believing in themselves rather than letting outside noise craft the narrative they have of themselves. With three more wins (which they could all secure at home), they could be back in the NBA Finals.

Of course, the Celtics will not be an easy team to beat. Seen by many as the championship favorites with a deep roster and two legitimate stars, they could easily even up the series again and potentially win in Miami. The Heat have to keep their feet on the gas.