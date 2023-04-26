Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat said that he is receiving treatment almost around the clock for the hamstring injury that has him listed as probably on the injury report ahead of Game 5 of the team’s series against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, according to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

The Heat lead the Bucks 3-1 in the series, and hope to close it out and pull the upset as an eight seed over a one seed. Adebayo is a big part of the Heat’s success, even though Jimmy Butler has played incredibly this NBA Playoffs. Adebayo spoke about what it will take to win the series-clinching game.

“They always say this is the hardest game to win,” Bam Adebayo said, via Winderman.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Bucks have been dealing with their own injury problems this series, with Giannis Antetokounmpo missing games two and three due to a fall that made him leave early in Game 1. The Bucks did win Game 2 without Giannis Antetokounmpo on the court. Game 4 was when Antetokounmpo made his return, but the game was headlined by Jimmy Butler’s performance.

Jimmy Butler scored 56 in the game and grabbed nine rebounds, leading the Heat to a 3-1 series lead. With Game 5 taking place in Milwaukee, the Heat could use a big game from Adebayo alongside Butler to help close out the series.

If the Heat fail to win Game 5 on Wednesday night, they will have another chance to close out the series in Game 6 back in Miami on Friday. A potential Game 7 would take place on Sunday.