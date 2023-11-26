Heat star Bam Adebayo is currently dealing with a hip injury that has really bothered him as of late, forcing him to miss some time.

The Miami Heat have found their footing in the 2023-24 season, recently winning seven straight games and vaulting up the Eastern Conference standings. But with Bam Adebayo dealing with a lingering hip injury, they may be on a downslope for a little bit.

Posting career-highs of 22.7 points and 10.4 rebounds per game, Adebayo is in the midst of another great season. The star center has missed two of the Heat's last three games and had a poor fourth quarter in the game that he did play, a loss to the New York Knicks.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said that Adebayo did not re-aggravate the injury in his most recent game, according to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. But he did say that Adebayo felt more pain as he played, forcing him to miss Miami's most recent game, a loss to the Brooklyn Nets on the next night.

“It’s just you can see in the fourth quarter that it started bothering him more. It’s the same injury. All it is is a really hard contusion to the hip,” Spoelstra said, via the Miami Herald.

The Heat are in the midst of a multi-day break that gives Bam Adebayo some much-needed time to recover. With Tyler Herro already on the mend and Dru Smith now out for the season with an AC sprain, plus smaller injuries to guys like Jimmy Butler and Duncan Robinson, Miami is in the midst of a brutal storm. Although it's early in the regular season, the Heat are going to need to band together hard at the moment.