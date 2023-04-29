David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The Miami Heat pulled off an improbable upset in the first round of the NBA Playoffs against the No. 1 seeded Milwaukee Bucks. The became the first play-in team to win a playoff series since the NBA instituted the play-in during the 2020 bubble. Their reward is a semifinal matchup against the New York Knicks. On the injury front, the Heat will be without Tyler Herro who suffered a broken hand early in the series against the Bucks and Victor Oladipo who suffered a knee injury in Game 4. On the other hand, Bam Adebayo should be clear from the Heat injury report amid a hamstring issue as per Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald.

Bam just worked out and his hamstring is feeling much better, Spo says in ongoing press conference. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) April 28, 2023

It’s unclear when Bam Adebayo suffered the injury and it seems to be a matter of him just being able to play through it. In the closeout Game 5 win against the Bucks, Adebayo showed up in a big way. He played 40 minutes and ended up with a triple-double with 20 points, ten rebounds and ten assists. During the course of the series, Adebayo averaged 17.4 points per game, 8.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.6 steals with shooting splits of 46.3 percent shooting from the field and 81.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

During the regular season, Adebayo put up a career-high 20.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals with shooting splits of 54 percent from the field and 80.6 percent from the free-throw line.

The Knicks are dealing with their own injury issues as Julius Randle’s status for Game 1 is in question. Adebayo would be the Heat’s best option defensively at slowing him down. Fans will hope that Adebayo continues to get better throughout the NBA playoffs and remains off the Heat injury report.