Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo and Las Vegas Aces standout A'ja Wilson have confirmed themselves as a couple, with the former donning the latter's signature pair of shoes.

Ahead of Friday's matchup between the Heat and Brooklyn Nets, Adebayo wore the pink Nike A’One shoes. They are the first signature shoe Wilson released, which her partner made sure to give his respect.

The Heat made sure to point that out, making a direct reference to the shoe's name.

“Bam’s shoe game is A’One 🔥,” the post read.

How Bam Adebayo, Heat performed vs. Nets

Bam Adebayo had a solid statistical performance on Friday, but it wasn't enough as the Miami Heat lost 102-86 to the Brooklyn Nets.

The first three quarters saw both teams exchange blows as the Heat led 77-71 to begin the fourth quarter. However, their offense collapsed, only scoring nine points while the Nets dropped 31 points to pull off the win.

After 37 minutes of action, Adebayo finished with a stat line of 18 points and eight rebounds on 7-of-14 shooting from the field. Terry Rozier scored a game-high 20 points off the bench, Tyler Herro put up 15 points and six assists, while Kel'el Ware and Duncan Robinson provided 10 points each.

Miami fell to 25-25 on the season, holding the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are tied with the Detroit Pistons for sixth and trail the Milwaukee Bucks by two games.

The Heat look to bounce back in their next game, hosting the Boston Celtics on Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET.