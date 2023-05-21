The friendship between Bam Adebayo and Jayson Tatum goes back more than a decade. As the Miami Heat battle the Boston Celtics for the Eastern Conference crown once again, though, at least one of the young stars is pointedly leaving their personal relationship off the floor.

Adebayo was asked before Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals if he’s been keeping in touch with Tatum throughout the series.

“F**k no! I mean…um, no,” he replied, Josue Pavon of CNLS Media. “I don’t even talk to that man on the court. He’s got a green jersey on. My jersey’s red.”

The Heat enter Sunday’s action in South Beach up 2-0 on the Celtics, winning both games at TD Garden to take full control of the Eastern Conference Finals while shocking the basketball world. Adebayo has been instrumental to his underdog’s team success against top-seeded Boston on both ends, averaging 21.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and seven assists while seamlessly switching across five positions defensively.

Tatum, on the other hand, has embodied the Celtics’ frustratingly familiar peaks and valleys so far versus the Heat. He’s scored 64 points on 37 shots and grabbed 20 rebounds through two games, but also combined for nine turnovers, several of which have come as Boston tried and failed to keep pace with Miami in the clutch.

Rest assured that both Adebayo and Tatum will play massive roles in determining the outcome of a pivotal Game 3. Sunday’s action tips off from Kaseya Center at 5:30 p.m. on TNT.