According to reports, the Miami Heat are closing in on a blockbuster trade deal for Damian Lillard. The Portland Trail Blazers are still trying to get more than what Miami has on the table, but it does seem like they're on the brink of agreeing to a massive exchange.

Fox Sports 1's Ric Bucher is a big fan of Lillard's potential move to South Beach. The renowned broadcaster came out with a bold take saying that not only would Lillard's arrival be beneficial for Miami, but at the same time, it will also work wonders for the seven-time All-Star:

“Not only does Damian make them better, but we can make the case that we may see the best version of Damian Lillard that we've ever seen.”

Bucher argues that playing alongside Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler could elevate Lillard's game to a whole new level. The FS1 host even had to bring in Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors to make his case:

“Bam Adebayo is going to be the best big that he's ever played with,” Bucher continued. “… CJ McCollum was good, but he was duplicative of what Damian Lillard did. Jimmy gives you a whole different angle. It's very much like the Golden State Warriors, where Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and Steph Curry, their respective strengths balanced each other.”

In praising the Heat's potential Big 3, Bucher also threw a bit of shade on the Phoenix Suns' newly-formed trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. According to Ric Bucher, he would take Miami's Damian Lillard-led trio over that of the Suns any day of the week.