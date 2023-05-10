The eighth-seeded Miami Heat have been one of the biggest postseason surprises in recent NBA Playoff history here in 2023. First, they took down the league’s top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in five games during the first round of the postseason and now, heading into Wednesday’s contest, are on the verge of achieving a similar feat in round two against the New York Knicks. Of course, as has been the case throughout, pulling out a win in Game 5 will take a full team effort. Unfortunately, Miami may be tasked with trying to accomplish said task with a less-than-complete rotation, as vital contributor Caleb Martin’s status for the contest is currently up in the air.

With this, the question on every Heat fan’s mind: Is Caleb Marting playing tonight vs. the Knicks?

Caleb Martin injury status vs. Knicks

Throughout his second season with the Miami Heat, Caleb Marting has proven to be an integral part of head coach Erik Spoelstra’s rotation and has continued this trend into this year’s playoff run, especially in round two against the Knicks

In four games played the guard finds himself posting solid per-game averages of 11 points and 5.8 rebounds on 44.1% shooting from the field while putting forth a 22-point performance during his last showing at Madison Square Garden.

Unfortunately, now heading into a pivotal Game 5 in New York, Caleb Martin finds himself listed as “questionable” for the contest due to a nagging back contusion, as per the league’s official injury report.

With Victor Oladipo out for the season with a torn left patellar, Tyler Herro still out with a right-hand fracture, and star Jimmy Butler already viewed as questionable himself for the outing, should the fourth-year veteran be relegated to the sidelines Miami’s backcourt play could wind up being severely impacted.

However, until an official ruling is made, when it comes to the question of whether or not Caleb Martin will be playing tonight vs. the Knicks, the answer is still unknown.