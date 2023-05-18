A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Miami Heat have proved all their doubters wrong thus far. After taking down Giannis Antetokunmpo and the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Heat then eliminated league MVP Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers in the East Semis, thereby effectively putting an end to Doc Rivers’ tenure as the team’s head coach.

The Heat, however, are facing a whole different monster in the Boston Celtics now that they’re in the Eastern Conference Finals. If you ask Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, he doesn’t like Miami’s chances against Jayson Tatum and Co. at all:

“Shaq, you know I love you. I love your mom more,” Barkley said. “I am agreeing with Kenny (Smith). I don’t think Miami’s got a good chance at all.”

Barkley clearly believes that the Celtics are just too good for the Heat. Then again, Jimmy Butler and the rest of the squad have thrived in being the underdog, and it’s the same case again for them against Boston. The Heat have defied the odds many times in the past, so you have to give them a fighter’s chance against the Celtics here.

Game 1 of the East Finals is tonight as the Celtics host the Heat for the series opener. There’s a lot at stake in this matchup as both teams look to set the tone for this series. Boston is the heavy favorite to draw first blood, but if the Heat are somehow able to steal away Game 1 at the TD Garden, then the tone of this series is going to be a whole lot different.