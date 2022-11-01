New York Mets “legend” Bobby Bonilla’s name will forever be etched into the history books what with the ludicrous structure of his contract. The king of passive income, Bonilla will be paid $1.19 million by the Mets every July 1 from 2011 until 2035 (!) instead of being paid the $5.9 million he was owed after the 1999 season. However, it appears as if a similar kind of agreement exists in the NBA as well. Enter former Miami Heat legend Chris Bosh, who saw his career get cut short after battling blood clot issues.

When Bosh was waived in July 2017 after last stepping foot on an NBA court as a player back on February 9, 2016, the Heat still owed him $52.1 million which was set to keep him in South Beach through the 2018-19 season had he remained healthy. Alas, doctors deemed his injury to be the career-ending kind, and Bosh had to step away from the court for good. In spite of the tough pill he had to swallow, he could always look at the hefty passive income he was set to receive for the next five years to feel a little bit better about his unfortunate predicament.

The Heat agreed with Chris Bosh to pay what they owe the 11-time All-Star in 120 bi-monthly installments of $434,393, beginning on November 5, 2017, and slated to end on this very day – November 1, 2022.

Per Adam Schefter:

A Bobby Bonilla-type deal ends: Former Miami Heat standout Chris Bosh will be paid the last of his 120, twice-monthly, $434,393 installments that started being paid to him Nov. 15, 2017 and are scheduled to end today, Nov. 1, 2022. Bosh last played in the ‘15-‘16 season. pic.twitter.com/S26vgqn6T0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2022

Still, Bosh couldn’t help but be blindsided with how abruptly his career ended. He was still playing at an All-Star level in 2016 before he was forced to retire, averaging 19.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game on 46.7 percent shooting from the field, proving his worth as one of the more defensively versatile, three-level scoring big men in the league.

In an interview with Wall Street Journal back in 2021, Bosh revealed that he had to vent his frustrations through scribbling and writing down his gripes in the immediate aftermath of the reality he faced. But at the end of the day, the memories of everything he accomplished in his storied career made him realize just how complete his career is and that he has nothing left to prove anymore.

Chris Bosh won an Olympic gold medal, two championships with the Heat, and he had his #1 retired on the American Airlines Arena rafters, in addition to getting inducted to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. What a career it truly has been for Bosh, and the passive income is just the cherry on top of everything he’s built for himself during his 13-year professional career.