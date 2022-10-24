Udonis Haslem is considered to be the heart and soul of the Miami Heat. The long-time veteran doesn’t play much nowadays, but he’s still a vital part of their locker room. Haslem is the team captain and the vocal leader of the Heat. However, it seems like the Heat might need him to lace up his sneakers, at least for one game.

The Heat will be going into their game against the Toronto Raptors without a couple of key forwards in their rotation. Caleb Martin and Nikola Jovic are both suspended for their altercation with Raptors rookie Christian Koloko. On the other hand, Omar Yurtseven is also dealing with an injury. That begs the question: is it time for Udonis Haslem to suit up again? (via Ira Winderman)

“With Caleb Martin and Nikola Jovic suspended, and with Omer Yurtseven sidelined, could this be the season’s first minutes tonight for Udonis Haslem?”

Martin and Jovic were involved in a nasty altercation during the Heat’s last game against the Raptors. In that game, Martin seemingly instigated a fight with the rookie Koloko after a foul on a fastbreak attempt. The league suspended the forward for starting the fight, and also suspended the rookie Jovic for leaving the bench.

It will certainly be interesting to see how Erik Spoelstra handles the Heat’s rotations without three players. Perhaps we’ll see a much earlier sighting of Haslem than we’re accustomed to. Considering his age and lack of mobility, though, it’s unlikely he’ll play significant minutes, if any.