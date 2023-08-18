The Miami Heat announced their 2023-24 NBA regular season schedule on Thursday, and some fans are speculating that they may have dropped a major hint on their jersey wardrobe for the upcoming season in the process.

Pointing out a pair of black Heat logos on the bottom of the schedule calendar, some are wondering whether or not this may be a reference to the team's all-black uniforms that were worn back in 2020.

Miami Heat hinting at bringing back “Back in Black” jerseys? 👀 pic.twitter.com/XJprPlemAT — Buhownz 🪼 (@Demar305) August 17, 2023

Some fans were even making plans to purchase the jerseys once again should they be re-released.

If they bring these back, pray for my bank account pls 🥹 these are top 3 for me https://t.co/zt45yscrvE — Jai (@Jai_305_) August 17, 2023

Of course, the all-black uniforms might hold a certain sentimental value for Heat nation, as they were part of the team's collection when they made the Finals for the first time in the Jimmy Butler era back in 2020 as part of the Orlando bubble.

While the Heat have since made another trip back to the Finals, there was still a special energy about that 2019-20 team that may cause fans to view jerseys from that year with rosy eyes. It was the first year in Miami for both Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro, and was the team's first truly deep playoff run since LeBron James left town in 2014.

Miami has added several new uniforms to the mix in the years since, with a number of hits and misses depending on who you ask. However, the team still routinely takes the court in the same traditional white, black, and red uniforms it has had since the days of Alonzo Mourning, and it's unlikely those will be ditched anytime soon.

Still, it appears the all-black uniforms would be welcomed back by the fanbase with open arms.