Draymond Green has been an active analyst on the NBA playoffs since the Golden State Warriors were eliminated from the postseason. He believes he sees a strategic change the Miami Heat should make with the way they are employing star big man Bam Adebayo as a defensive presence.

"I think Miami needs to move Bam up to the level of the screen" —@Money23Green on the defensive adjustment the Heat should make pic.twitter.com/oZx9TQeW8v — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) June 9, 2023

Adebayo is one of the best defensive players in the league, but trying to defend Denver Nuggets superstars Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray requires an even higher level of play. Green believes Adebayo should defend Denver's screen and roll plays in a more effective manner than the Heat have been able to at this point in the series.

“I think Miami needs to move Bam up to the level of the screen,” Green said.

When the opponent is Jokic, perhaps the most varied offensive talent in the league, any advice could turn out to be something to consider. In the case of Green's advice, slowing down the pick and roll is certainly an important aspect of doing a more effective job against the Nuggets offense, but it is a lot easier to talk about the strategy than actually employ it.

Green has a regular podcast on NBA issues, and his latest 31-minute program concentrated on the NBA Final between the Heat and the Nuggets. Miami is hosting Denver Friday night, and the Heat will need to come up with a victory on its home court if it is going to tie the series at 2-2.

Bam Adebayo played a huge role in Miami's victory over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, and he will have to step up his game if the Heat is going to overcome the Nuggets.