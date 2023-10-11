Miami Heat head coach Eric Spoelstra wants center Bam Adebayo to get his respect. A recent poll of NBA general managers listed the supposed best players in several categories around the league and, surprisingly, it was revealed that Adebayo did not receive a single vote as the best defensive player in the league despite anchoring a very solid Heat unit on that end.

Spoelstra could not believe the snub.

“That one is unbelievable to me,” said Spoelstra, per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. “I think Bam is the best defensive player in the league and I just can't understand why he's not recognized for how impactful he is on that end of the court. So he's just going to have to prove it again and just do it this year until everybody notices. I think that's a good award to go for.”

Although you wouldn't know it from the All-You-Can-Eat buffet that Nikola Jokic enjoyed offensively in the NBA Finals, Adebayo is objectively one of the better defenders in the league, boasting a unique combination of size and lateral quickness that allows him to defend both bigs and guards at an elite level.

While a preseason poll of NBA general managers may not be the greatest indicator of basketball royalty, it's still understandable that Eric Spoelstra would be frustrated at the result.

Adebayo and the Heat are scheduled to open up the 2023-24 campaign and begin their Eastern Conference Title defense against the Detroit Pistons on October 25 at 7:3o PM ET.