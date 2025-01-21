MIAMI – As the Miami Heat beat the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, it saw the team give extended minutes to a long-awaited lineup with Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware in the frontcourt. Thinking about the Heat facing the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday and even beyond, head coach Erik Spoelstra has a decision to make to possibly start the rookie which would mean sending Haywood Highsmith to the bench.

However, whether he is with the second unit or with the starting lineup, Spoelstra mentioned before Tuesday's contest how significant to the team Highsmith is this season. He would even compare his role to that of former Miami star PJ Tucker in how he handles all the “dirty work.”

“You have to be ready, you have to always go to the other team's best players, you don't know whether you're going to start or whether you're going to come off the bench, and then as soon as you go in there, everybody's looking at the player you're guarding,” Spoelstra said. “And then so those responsibilities and the expectations are tenfold, but that's the job, and there are a lot of people that would love to have that job and Haywood was one of them.”

“The model that we've always kind of built, you know, for that, for him is the PJ Tucker, you know, role,” Spoelstra continued. “You can carve out a great career and a great role, you know, doing those kind of things, the dirty work, so to say. And he's embraced all that.”

Expand Tweet

There's no doubt Spoelstra means what he says as the Heat re-signed Highsmith this past offseason as he emerged as a top defensive stalwart and this season has shown him guarding the best players in the league. Tucker played with Miami from 2021-2022.

Erik Spoelstra says Heat “believe” in Haywood Highsmith

However, the minutes have been fluctuating and could continue with how well the lineup played with Ware and Adebayo together on Sunday along with Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, and Jimmy Butler.

With all the drama with the Heat star in Butler, that could lead to an open spot in the starting lineup for Highsmith if the 35-year-old were to be traded by the trade deadline. At the same time, Spoelstra has been one coach who makes their rookies earn their minutes, meaning it could take some time to pull the trigger on Ware in the starting lineup.

At any rate, Spoelstra emphasizes the importance of Highsmith and his role with the team, even saying that as Miami “figures things out” it could lead to more “consistent” playing time.

Well, we definitely have a need for him,” Spoelstra said. “So I actually talked to him about it, that sometimes when things are fluid and they're moving fast, sometimes things happen, and it's not at all an indictment or an indication of how you're playing, and he's an example of that. He's had really important minutes, and his role is important for us. Just has to stay with it. We all believe in him, we all know his importance. And as we figure things out, his minutes will likely be more consistent.”

Expand Tweet

The Heat is 21-20 which puts them eighth in the Eastern Conference before Tuesday's game against Portland.