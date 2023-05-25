Up 3-1 in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference Finals matchup against the Boston Celtics, the Miami Heat are looking to become just the second eighth-seed in league history to punch their ticket to the NBA Finals. Despite owning the lowest standing on the conference leaderboard during this year’s postseason, Erik Spoelstra has had his club performing like a truly elite squad.

Still, even with their successes to this point, due to their specific seed, Miami still holds the underdog moniker.

While some may be bothered by the label, in a recent interview, Spoelstra admitted to reporters that he and the rest of the Heat simply don’t care what others think of them.

"We don't give a sh*t… This is a great opportunity. Our guys love these kind of challenges." Heat coach Erik Spoelstra isn't bothered by the doubters despite holding a 3-1 series lead over the Celtics 🔥 (via @Local10Sports)pic.twitter.com/yx5n8O3PP0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 25, 2023

“We don’t give a sh*t. We’re trying to compete. This is a great opportunity. Our guys love these kinds of challenges. they love to compete, love the playoffs, love playing in an environment like this. This is what it’s about. It’s not getting ahead of it. You want to be present for the competitive nature of what we can expect tonight. That’s how our guys are wired,” Erik Spoelstra said of the Miami Heat.

Though the Heat may technically be the eighth seed in this year’s Eastern Conference playoff race, they finished the regular season with the seventh-best record at 44-38, though lost the first game of the play-in, only to win the second and, thus, earned the final spot in the standings.

In fact, from the beginning of their campaign till around mid-February they resided within the top-six seeds, though wound up faltering toward the end of the year due to various injuries to key players.

The Heat will look to claim win number four of this year’s postseason Thursday night against the Celtics to clinch their second NBA Finals berth in four years.