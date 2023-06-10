The Miami Heat find themselves trailing 2-1 in the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets with Game 4 set to tip-off soon. It's essentially a must-win game for the Heat who want to avoid going back to the Nuggets homecourt facing a 3-1 deficit. While the Heat collectively need to step it up from how they played in Game 3, they probably wish they had reinforcements on the way in the form of Tyler Herro. Tyler Herro has not played since the first round against the Milwaukee Bucks due a hand injury he suffered. While his potential availability hasn't been completely ruled out for the NBA Finals, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra has taken a realistic approach when speaking about Herro's status.

Reporter: “What is it that’s preventing Tyler Herro from returning?” Erik Spoelstra: “He just started this process when we were in Denver. It’s one thing to be able to go through all of this. It’s another to be cleared to play an NBA Finals game.” (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/VN6DN2X6tK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 9, 2023

“He just started this process when we were in Denver. It's one thing to be able to go through all of this, it's another thing to be cleared to be able to play an NBA Finals game,” Erik Spoelstra said. “We're taking it one step at a time and we're all really encouraged by the progress.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Tyler Herro suffered the hand injury during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first round. In that game, he had 12 points, two rebounds, two assists and one blocked shot. He was shooting 55.6 percent from the field and 50 percent from the three-point line.

Herro has been a very valuable member of the Heat this season due to his scoring ability and ball-handling and someone who can take some of the pressure off Jimmy Butler. During the regular season, Herro averaged 20.1 points per game, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists with splits of 43.9 percent shooting from the field, 37.8 percent shooting from the field and a league-leading 93.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.