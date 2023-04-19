Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks face off in Game 2 on Wednesday night, and all the eyes are on the status of Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks star played just 10 minutes in Game 1 before leaving with an injury, and there’s a chance he will also miss this game. Nonetheless, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra is preparing for both scenarios (per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel).

‘Spoelstra says preparing for both scenarios with Giannis, who remains listed as doubtful due to back contusion.’

The Heat won Game 1 of the series by 13 points, as the Bucks had to play the majority of the game without Giannis. If he’s out for Game 2, it will be another tough situation for Milwaukee, although they have had a couple of days to prepare for that situation.

The latest update was that the team is hopeful he can play and that the back injury is a pain tolerance issue. So, it depends on whether or not Giannis can hold up through the pain.

With Giannis out in Game 1, the Heat dominated inside as Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo combined for 57 points in the victory, with all those coming inside the three-point line.

The Bucks saw Khris Middleton lead the way with 33 points, and Bobby Portis stepped up with 21 off the bench, so they will need those guys to do that again if Giannis cannot go — or limited.

Either way, Erik Spoelstra and the Heat are preparing for both scenarios, and a 2-0 Miami series lead is not out of the picture.