Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra reacts after the NBA erased a rebound from Bam Adebayo's stat-sheet after win to Lakers.

As the Miami Heat beat the Los Angeles Lakers Monday might in a thriller, 108-107, the team was led by big-man Bam Adebayo who notched his seventh career triple-double as he scored 22 points, 10 assists, and 20 rebounds. Well, it was 20 rebounds the other day which was the first time in the team's history that a player at least had 20 points and that many boards along with a triple-double.

However, the NBA has erased a rebound from the center's stat-sheet putting him at 19 according to The Miami Herald's Anthony Chiang. Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra shares what his initial feeling was when he heard the news, calling it a “buzzkill.”

“I didn’t hear about it until we got on the airplane yesterday,” Spoelstra said to the media. “My first reaction was, that’s a buzzkill. C’mon, he was doing a big muscle workout on the glass. Let it go. I don’t know, was there a tip or whatever? That’s 20 rebounds in my book.”

The rebound in question came in the second quarter where Adebayo blocked Cam Reddish's shot and the ball bounced to Duncan Robinson. Seen in the video, it looks like Adebayo didn't fully grasp the ball to be counted as a rebound.

Adebayo himself took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express his first reaction to the NBA rescinding the rebound. He said “Welp 22, 19, 10 Since @NBA Wants To Take My Rebound.”

Adebayo not phased by the NBA's decision

In preparation for Miami's next game tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies, Adebayo spoke to the media after shoot-around about the news. He said that he's going to “do it again” per Chiang.

“It’s whatever. I’ve seen a lot of dudes get their stats padded and nobody bats an eye. But it’s all good. [I’ll] do it again,” Adebayo said. “It’s part of basketball. It is what it is, I just got to make sure I get my 20th rebound next time.”

Whether his stat-line says 19 or 20 rebounds, it was still a phenomenal performance from Adebayo as he was crucial in the victory against the Lakers. He said to the media after the win that the outing came “organically.”

“I mean, I definitely wanted to end the home-stand with a W, didn't think I'd leave it with a triple double, but it came organically,” Adebayo said. “Trusting my shots, being confident, and my teammates were making plays and getting open and I was delivering the ball.”

Adebayo is enjoying a nice start to the 2023-24 campaign as he's averaging 21.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. He'll have a chance to do it again tonight as the Heat go against the depleted Grizzlies as the Heat head into another four-game road-stand.