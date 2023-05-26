Once up 3-0 and on the verge of a commanding series sweep in this year’s Eastern Conference Finals, the Miami Heat have given away two consecutive games to the Boston Celtics and, in turn, find themselves heading back to South Beach for a Game 6 with the series at 3-2.

With their two-game slump, it’s evident that the Heat are in need of some serious adjustments heading into Game 6, and during his post-game media session, head coach Erik Spoelstra delved into what, in specific, his team needs to focus on.

“Their activity level has gone up the last two games. That’s what you have to expect in a competitive playoff series. We’re playing in a crowd quite a bit which there could be some good things from that… They jammed us up several times in the paint with quick hands, strip-downs, things of that nature. We have to shore that up. Two games in a row of that. We do have to be aggressive and then make appropriate plays with appropriate spacing,” Erik Spoelstra said.

Prior to their first loss of the series in Game 4, the Heat seemingly were unstoppable on the offensive side of the ball, as they were converting on 51.9% of their looks from the field and 47.8% from deep. However, since the start of their lowly two-game streak, they’ve only managed to cash in on 47.4% of their attempts from the floor and a lackluster 30.9% from deep and have failed to reach the century mark on both occasions.

Despite their apparent regression, however, Erik Spoelstra doesn’t appear too concerned about his team and feels as though he knows what they must do to officially punch their ticket to the 2023 NBA Finals.