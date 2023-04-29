Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra couldn’t be bothered by the quick turnaround they have from playing the Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks.

After slaying Giannis Antetokounmpo and co. on Wednesday, the Heat return to action on Sunday against the Knicks. Making matters worse for Jimmy Butler and the rest of Miami, they are on the road to start the series again after finishing as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

However, it’s no longer new for the Heat. Remember, after they needed two rounds to clinch a playoff berth via the Play-In tournament, they also just had one day before facing the Bucks on the road. Everyone knows how that turned out, with Miami disposing Milwaukee in just five games.

With that said, it’s no surprise why Spoelstra is confident about his team’s ability to adjust quickly and prepare for a postseason series. No disrespect to the Knicks, but Butler and co. are just built different.

“Drop us off in parachutes again and let’s get ready to compete,” Spoelstra said on the turnaround from playing the Bucks to the Knicks, per Ira Winderman of South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

For those who remember it, Erik Spoelstra said the same thing before they took on the Bucks in the first round. With that said, the Heat have to feel good about their chances as they take on the Knicks.

Of course it’s a whole different series now and the Knicks are a way different team compared to the Bucks. However, New York will surely have to be cautious as they face a Miami franchise that is just overflowing with confidence.