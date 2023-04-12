Kyle Kuzma’s tweet about the Miami Heat got fans clamoring for one player — Damian Lillard.

The Heat suffered a 116-105 defeat to the Atlanta Hawks after a disappointing performance in their Play-In game on Tuesday.

Miami was poor on the offensive glass throughout the game. Offensively, aside from Kyle Lowry’s 33 points on 11-of-16 shooting, they shot just 37.3 percent from the field.

Their shooting as a whole has been poor throughout the season and during the loss to the Hawks. Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma gave his thoughts on exactly what they needed.

“Heat need a bucket getter,” Kuzma tweeted.

That led to a number of fans as well as NBA veteran Brandon Jennings replying with one name in particular — Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard.

Lillard’s loyalty to Portland is unquestioned. However, it appears an exit is closer now more than ever given their disappointing 2022-23 campaign where they failed to even make the Play-In tournament.

But even if Lillard to Miami is a possibility, the Heat are well over the salary cap next season and would need to send plenty of assets to land the Blazers star — with one potential trade package including the likes of Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Nikola Jovic and two future first-rounders.

For now, Miami’s focus will be on making the playoffs.

They still have another chance of doing just that, but it will have to be as the No. 8 seed if they manage to beat the winner of Wednesday’s Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls game.

Should they make it as the No. 8 seed, a first-round series with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will be in store for them.