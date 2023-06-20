The Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat have both been mainstays in the NBA Finals in recent years. The Heat, led by Jimmy Butler, have yet to win a title with their current roster, and Draymond Green could be the next big addition to the team.

Green announced recently that he will decline his $27.5 million player option with the Warriors. New Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy said he ‘feels confident' Green will be back, but nothing is set in stone just yet.

The Heat need additional size, playmaking ability and championship experience after their Finals loss to the Nuggets. Green checks all the boxes, and can help mentor the many younger players on the team's roster.

Recently, the Twitter account Heat Nation polled its readers on their thoughts about whether Green would be a good fit in South Beach or not. Opinions were strong both in favor and opposed to the acquisition of Green.

“In a heartbeat,” one fan said.

“For sure. He is a great defensive player. Totally unselfish, and a leader,” one fan wrote. “I hate Draymond with a passion…but…they need somebody with a fierce attitude and somebody who could bully the opponent whether it’s dirty or not. Could easily be a starting PF.” another said.

Another fan brought up an NBA ‘bad boy' in Dillon Brooks as an alternative to Green.

“Let's have a conversation about Dillon Brooks,” they said. “We need somebody to do the dirty work. And we would never leave him hanging after he talked the talk like the dreadful Grizzlies org.”

The Heat currently have the number 18 pick in Thursday's NBA Draft. Recent predictions have pegged the Heat as likely to trade the pick, perhaps for star point guard Damian Lillard of Portland.