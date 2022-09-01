First peek at Heat’s epic throwback jerseys that look smooth as hell

The Miami Heat are taking fans way back in history with their Classic jerseys for the 2022-23 season, and it’s definitely one to cop for the Miami faithful.

On Twitter, the franchise teased the Classic Edition jerseys that they are going to wear for 20 games in the upcoming campaign. While it’s simple, it’s definitely impactful and brings that feeling of nostalgia.

Debuted in 1988. Returning in 2023. Our Classic jersey is back for the 35th season of HEAT Basketball. pic.twitter.com/BOXAOGOfR1 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) August 31, 2022

Here’s a closer look at the Heat’s new … err old threads:

A closer look at a Classic fit. pic.twitter.com/nzG2XRonWV — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) August 31, 2022

As SB Nation noted, the Heat debuted the same jersey in 1988, which is also the team’s first year in the NBA. Yes, that’s right, it’s the first ever home jerseys Miami wore after they were established as an NBA franchise.

The Heat last wore the said jerseys in the 2015-16 season, and luckily for fans, they won’t have to wait for long to get their hands on the merchandise. The Classic Edition jersey is set to be available this fall.

With the new gear, Miami joins the likes of the Los Angeles Lakers, Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns as teams that will be wearing throwback jerseys this 2022-23.

Classic Edition jerseys aside though, the Heat are poised to have another big year as they try to get back to the NBA Finals. They finished as the top seeds in the East last season, but they end up falling to the Boston Celtics in the Conference Finals. After keeping their core intact and even adding an intriguing rookie in Nikola Jovic, expectations are high that Miami can replicate their success or do even better.