NBA hall of famer and former Miami Heat guard Gary Payton discussed what he is seeing from the current team in their run to the NBA Finals. Payton is impressed with the team staying true to its identity.

“They are doing what they are supposed to do, and they are staying true to their identity,” Payton said, via Mat Issa of SB Nation. “They are a team that disrupts on defense, gets it done on offense, and in the end, if they're close, they're going to beat you. If this team stays within seven or eight points, they are going to beat you. That's because they are a gutsy team, they play defense, and they play the right way.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Gary Payton is known for the 13 seasons he played with the Seattle Supersonics. He also played with the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics before playing the final two seasons of his career with the Heat. He won his only NBA Championship as a member of the 2006 Heat, when they defeated the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals.

Today's Heat are tied with the Denver Nuggets at 1-1 in the NBA Finals, with Game 3 coming up in Miami. Games three and four are a chance for the Heat to take control of the series against the Nuggets, as they did in their first two series. They won games three and four at home against both the Bucks and the New York Knicks. They won Game 3 against the Celtics, and lost Game 4, before ultimately winning the series in seven games.