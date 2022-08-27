Victor Oladipo is done. This was the narrative a year or so ago as the 6-foot-4 combo guard struggled to regain full strength following a series of major injuries. The haters could not have been more wrong.

Right now, Oladipo is on his way back. After showing flashes of brilliance for the Miami Heat towards the latter part of last season, it is clear that this man still has a lot of gas left in the tank. He’s now hoping to get back to his old ways in 2022-23, and Oladipo is adamant that he’s right on track. As such, the former second overall pick sent out a quick reminder for his naysayers ahead of his self-dubbed “revenge tour:”

“Hold that L #revengetour” Oladip wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victor Oladipo (@victoroladipo)

In case you missed it, Oladipo’s most impressive showing last term came in the Heat’s final game of the regular season. The two-time All-Star came out with a mind-blowing 40-point performance with 10 rebounds and seven assists. This was after he dropped 21 big ones in his previous outing for the squad.

For whatever reason, Oladipo never really got enough chances with the Heat last season. When he did, however, he made sure to make it count. Right now, Victor Oladipo is hoping to get a bigger role with the team in the upcoming campaign. By the looks of it, he’s more than ready for the challenge ahead.