‘I wish he would stop flopping’: Kyle Lowry called out by Heat icon Tim Hardaway

As expected, Kyle Lowry proved to be an integral member of the Miami Heat last season in his first year with the team. Unfortunately, injuries got in the way of Lowry making a real significant impact for the squad when it mattered the most.

Heat icon Tim Hardaway is a big fan of Lowry. However, even he would admit that Kyle did leave a lot to be desired following his up-and-down debut season in Miami. According to Hardaway, he knows what Lowry must do in order to fully reach his potential with the Heat (via Ira Winderman of the South Florida SunSentinel).:

“He needs to stop falling,” Hardaway said. “That’s why he’s getting hurt. And I’m going to say this, I love Kyle. Kyle Lowry, I love what he does out there on the court. I just wish he would stop flopping. I think keep that at a minimum. “You keep falling on the floor, you keep falling on the floor, you keep falling on the floor, yes, you’re going to get injured, yes you’re going to get hurt, yes it’s going to keep you out of the lineup. I think that’s what’s really hurt him, flopping and falling all the time. Stop falling all the time.”

Well, that’s one way of looking at it. Let’s not forget that this is Tim Hardaway who’s talking here, and he just happens to be one of the greatest point guards in Miami Heat franchise history. When he speaks about basketball, people should listen.

Flopping has been a major issue in the NBA over the past several years, and it has emerged as one of the most polarizing issues in the game today. For his part, it is clear that Hardaway doesn’t appreciate this particular facet of the game, and he believes Kyle Lowry should just quit it.