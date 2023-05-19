A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Miami Heat took the basketball world by storm on Wednesday night when they pulled off a totally unexpected 123-116 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Jimmy Butler led the charge yet again for Miami, but it was a total team effort for the Heat as they drew first blood in this series.

This has been the case for Miami throughout the NBA Playoffs. While it has been Jimmy Butler’s heroics that has carried this team to glory, there’s no denying that the other players on the squad have also played an integral role in bringing the Heat to where they are right now.

A case in point is Cody Zeller, who isn’t exactly one of the most important players on the Miami roster — or so you would think. The fact of the matter, however, is that Zeller has proven to be the Heat’s secret weapon in the postseason. Just ask ESPN’s NBA insider Zach Lowe, who just recently came across a stunning Cody Zeller stat that proves just how integral he is to Miami’s success:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I looked it up on second spectrum because I saw that the Heat were like +17 with Cody Zeller on the floor, and I’m like what? How? What does he do?” Lowe said on a recent episode of his podcast (h/t NBA on Reddit). “He sets screens. That’s what he does. The Kyle Lowry Cody Zeller pick and roll, who thought that way going to be a thing by the way, they’ve run 37 pick and rolls in the playoffs. This is per second spectrum. 1.81 points per possession, 1.46 points directly out of it. Like what is going on??”

Joe Mazzulla and the Celtics will want to take note of this fact. Cody Zeller is not the first player that comes to mind as Boston makes their preparations for Game 2 and beyond, but this insane stat should definitely be something they consider.

For their part, the Heat will certainly keep on riding Cody Zeller as much as they can as they look to upset the mighty Celtics in the East Finals.