Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo put together a solid two-way performance in Game 3 against the Milwaukee Bucks. He scored 12 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, dished out five assists, and blocked one shot in a game the Heat won by a final score of 121-99. So when Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and the Bucks re-visit the Kaseya Center on Monday night to play the Heat, every Heat fan will surely be dying to know: Is Bam Adebayo playing tonight in Game 4 vs. the Bucks?

Bam Adebayo injury status vs. Bucks

The Heat have Adebayo listed as probable for Monday’s showdown due to a left hamstring strain, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Heat, Jimmy Butler (gluteus strain) is questionable to play for Miami.

Bam Adebayo, 25, is in his sixth year in the NBA, all as a member of the storied Heat franchise. He averaged 20.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game across 75 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Kentucky star shot the ball with great accuracy from the free-throw line in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Adebayo’s 80.6% free-throw percentage was the highest of his pro career.

Expect the Bucks to beat the Heat on the road on Monday, regardless of if Adebayo is in the lineup. After all, Giannis Antetokounmpo will likely be good to go for the Bucks after missing the last two games. But with regard to the question, Is Bam Adebayo playing tonight in Game 4 vs. the Bucks, the answer is probably.