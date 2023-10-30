Fresh off their miraculous run to the NBA Finals last season, the Miami Heat have started the 2023-24 season off slow with a 1-2 record. On Monday night, they will face yet another challenge when they play a rematch of their first-round playoff series against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Heat big man Bam Adebayo has played in each of the team's first three games, but he currently finds himself on the injury report due to a left hip contusion. This has led to the question of: Is Bam Adebayo play tonight vs. the Bucks?

Bam Adebayo injury status vs. Bucks

The Heat went 44-38 last season and were able to win their way to the 8-seed in the Eastern Conference after an injury-riddled regular-season. Even with Tyler Herro suffering a broken hand in their first-round series against Milwaukee, the Heat were able to achieve the unthinkable, upsetting the Bucks in five games en route to a Cinderella run to the NBA Finals.

Adebayo, who played in 75 total games last season, has always been a durable big man for Miami and hardily ever misses games. If he has bumps and bruises, he almost always takes the court. Ahead of Monday's matchup against the Bucks, Adebayo appeared on the team's injury report with what the Heat are calling “left hip contusion.” He is currently listed as questionable to play as a result.

This matchup against the Bucks is a very important game for the Heat, especially since there is a big difference between being 1-3 and 2-2 early on in the new season. While there is still time to recover should the Heat suffer another loss, defeating the Bucks and pushing them to a 1-2 record would surely help Miami find their footing.

The Heat have always found a lot of success playing against the Bucks and in their first-round playoff series against Milwaukee last season, Adebayo was fantastic. In these five games, Bam averaged 17.4 points and 8.6 rebounds per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the floor. Adebayo also averaged 5.0 assists and 1.6 blocks per game against the Bucks.

Given that the Heat do not face any back-to-back scenarios this week and the fact that Adebayo does not like to sit out games unless he is actually injured, it is safe to assume he will give things a go.

So, will Bam Adebayo suit up and play tonight when the Heat take on the Bucks? While no confirmation has been given as of yet, Adebayo's questionable tag is leaning more towards the direction of probable at this point.