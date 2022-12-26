By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Miami Heat are looking to turn their season around. They’ll face the Minnesota Timberwolves at home as they look to get back to a .500 record. Some of Miami’s key players are dealing with injuries, though. With an important matchup against the Timberwolves coming up, Heat fans everywhere have a question on their mind: Is Bam Adebayo playing tonight?

Is Heat star Bam Adebayo playing vs. Timberwolves?

On the official NBA injury report, Adebayo is listed as out due to a non-Covid illness. He will not be there to help slow down the Timberwolves, though making things easier for the Heat is Kar-Anthony Towns also being listed as out.

In 30 games this season, Adebayo is averaging 20.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists while shooting 53.2 percent from the field. He will miss his fourth game of the season against the Timberwolves. Adebayo sounded off on the Heat’s “Big Four” and how good the team can be with each of them healthy, but that has not always been the case. Miami is still trying to prove it can be a title contender amid a 16-17 record.

Joining Bam Adebayo on the Heat bench are Dewayne Dedmon and Omer Yurtseven, who are also listed as out. Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable along with Gabe Vincent and Udonis Haslem and Caleb Martin is listed as probable. Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry will have to step up for the Heat as they face Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert and the Timberwolves.