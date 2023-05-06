Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin starred in Tuesday’s Game 2 against the New York Knicks. He finished with 22 points — on 8-for-15 shooting from the field and 4-for-8 from behind the three-point arc — and grabbed eight rebounds in a game the Heat went on to lose by a final score of 111-105. So when Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, and the Knicks visit the Kaseya Center on Saturday afternoon to play the Heat, every Heat fan will surely want to know: Is Caleb Martin playing in Game 3 vs. the Knicks?

Caleb Martin injury status vs. Knicks

The Heat have Martin listed as questionable for Saturday’s showdown with a back contusion, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Heat, superstar Jimmy Butler (right ankle sprain) is also questionable to play for Miami.

Caleb Martin, 27, is in his fourth year in the NBA and second as a member of the storied Heat franchise. He averaged 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.4 blocks, 1.1 turnovers, and 2.0 personal fouls per game across 71 appearances this season (49 starts).

The former Nevada star shot the ball with great efficiency from the field in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Martin’s 46.4% field-goal percentage was the second-highest of his pro career.

Expect the Heat to beat the Knicks at home on Saturday if Martin is in the lineup. After all, the Heat have yet to lose a game at home this postseason. But with regard to the question, Is Caleb Martin playing in Game 3 vs. the Knicks, the answer is maybe.