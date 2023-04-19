On Sunday, Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry put together a forgettable performance in Game 1. He finished with a stat line of two points, one rebound, three assists, and a steal in a game the Heat went on to win by a final score of 130-117. Still, when the Heat re-visit the Fiserv Forum on Wednesday night to play Game 2 against Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, and the Bucks, every Heat fan under the sun (pun intended) will surely be dying to know: Is Kyle Lowry playing in Game 2 vs. the Bucks?

Kyle Lowry injury status vs. Bucks

The Heat have Lowry listed as questionable for Wednesday’s showdown due to left knee soreness, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Heat, Tyler Herro (right hand fracture) will sit out for Miami.

Kyle Lowry, 37, is in his 17th year in the NBA and second as a member of the storied Heat franchise. He averaged 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game across 55 appearances this season (44 starts).

The former Villanova star struggled to shoot the ball efficiently from the field in the 2022-23 campaign — Lowry’s 40.4% field-goal percentage was his lowest since the 2012-13 season when he was a Toronto Raptor.

Expect the Bucks to comfortably beat the Heat at home on Wednesday night, regardless of if Lowry is in the lineup. After all, Game 2 is a must-win game for the Bucks. But with regard to the question, Is Kyle Lowry playing tonight vs. the Bucks, the answer is maybe.