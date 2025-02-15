While the Miami Heat are disappointed heading into All-Star break, the weekend is a much-needed time for the team to rest and celebrate their two players who are representing them in San Francisco. While Tyler Herro is the Heat's lone All-Star, Jaime Jaquez Jr. also was part of the festivities in his second straight appearance in the Rising Stars event.

Jaquez was a part of former Heat player Tim Hardaway Sr.'s team where in a video posted by the team's official account on X, formerly Twitter, the former star explained that it was because of “Heat Culture” that he picked Jaquez. Hardaway's No. 10 jersey is hanging in the rafters of the Kaseya Center.

Despite the celebration, it was a short appearance for Jaquez and team Hardaway as they were eliminated by Chris Mullins' team, though the Miami star scored four points on making one of his two attempts from the field, the one shot being from deep. He spoke after the game about despite being out of the tournament, it was “a lot of fun” according to The Miami Herald.

“Tonight was a lot of fun, being around all these guys, same draft class,” Jaquez said after being eliminated from Friday’s Rising Stars event. “It’s cool to be able to catch up with them midway during the season, see how they’re all doing, and build that relationship outside of basketball.”

Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr. says All-Stars breaks comes at a “perfect time”

There is no doubt that it has been a rocky road for Jaquez this season on the Heat in his second season in the league as he's suffered from many injuries while trying to work around other teams scouting him. Still, the All-Star break is a prime opportunity for him to heal mentally and physically and help Miami turn the season around.

“When All-Star comes around, it somehow comes around always at the perfect time,” Jaquez said. “When everybody just needs to get away and take some time to rest, recuperate and regroup. So, taking all that and getting ready for this last leg of the season and just really make a stand and make a push.”

A win in the Rising Stars tournament could have been fun for Jaquez as the winner of the event gets to play in the All-Star festivities with the main selections. This means a possible Jaquez and Herro face-off could've occurred but to no avail.

Some fans were scratching their heads when Heat rookie Kel'el Ware wasn't selected for the Rising Stars event, though he caught some steam more recently than from the beginning. Jaquez has seen his growth and development with his own eyes.

“The way he’s been able to really get thrown into the fire and really take it all in while not being afraid,” Jaquez said via Sports Illustrated. “It was a slow start to his season, but he gained the trust of the coaches and his teammates. We love having him around and his ability to play defense and roll to the rim. He’s been absolutely tremendous for us.”

Miami is 25-28 which puts them ninth in the Eastern Conference at the All-Star break as the team next faces the Toronto Raptors on Feb. 21.