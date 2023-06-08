The Denver Nuggets may have won Game 3 in convincing fashion, but Jamal Crawford isn't ready to declare that the series is over. In fact, he sees the Miami Heat tying things up once again in Game 4, and for good reason.

Speaking on the NBA TV coverage of the NBA Finals after Game 3 on Wednesday, Crawford refused to rule out the Heat in the series. He expressed his belief that Jimmy Butler and co. play better when their backs are against the wall. Like what everyone saw in Game 2, Miami pulled off the narrow win after erasing the Nuggets' lead.

For Crawford, that's also what's going to happen when the two teams meet again on Friday.

“I think Miami wins Game 4. They always perform better when they're the underdog,” Crawford explained.

Sure enough, it's always wrong to count out the Heat. They certainly didn't play their best in the 109-94 loss in Game 3, even allowing Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets to lead by as many as 21 points. However, it shouldn't be forgotten that Miami is in the NBA Finals for a reason.

They are one of the toughest teams in the NBA, and no one can ever question their mentality after beating the likes of the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics en route to the championship series.

.@JCrossover: "I think Miami wins Game 4. They always perform better when they're the underdog." @IsiahThomas: "I'm going with Denver Game 4!" 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/FTB4jb9IHN — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 8, 2023

It certainly won't be easy, especially with the Nuggets clearly the deeper team. But as Jamal Crawford said, it will be unwise for anyone to write them off just because of that. When the going gets, tough, the tough gets going. Miami is the epitome of that expression.