Before the Heat start group play in the in-season tournament, here are injury updates for stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

Before the Miami Heat play their first group play game in the NBA In-season tournament, there is injury updates for seven players on the team, most notably for stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo according to ClutchPoints. Both have missed at least one game so far despite only being through fives game of the new season.

Heat fans should have a sigh of relief as Butler is listed as “probable” for tonight's game against the Washington Wizards as he's been dealing with right knee tendinitis. As for Adebayo, he'll be “available” as his injury was a left hip contusion.

Latest Miami Heat injury report: #HEATCulture Jimmy Butler PROBABLE

Bam Adebayo AVAILABLE

Haywood Highsmith AVAILABLE

Jaime Jaquez Jr. AVAILABLE

Kevin Love AVAILABLE

Dru Smith AVAILABLE

Caleb Martin OUT — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) November 3, 2023

For the Heat to get out of their four-game losing streak, they'll need Butler and Adebayo not just for the start of the in-season tournament, but to turn the tides as a whole. Those two weren't the only ones on the injury report as five other key players are there.

Other Heat players on the injury report

Caleb Martin is once again “out” with a left knee injury that's kept him out most of the preseason and regular season. He stood out in the playoffs as being a crucial piece that can score and finish at the basket. After missing the last game against the Nets, Kevin Love is listed as “available” and will most likely be back in the starting lineup tonight.

Haywood Highsmith is “available” for the game as he made his season debut Wednesday. He was a stand out in the Heat's magical run last season as he has shown to have the team's style of tough defense, but has also shown he can shoot the deep-ball. Highsmith showed both of those traits against the Nets desipite the loss as he made three of his four three-point shots and had a clean block on a defender.

CLEAN BLOCK AT THE RIM ❌ The Locksmith is back, y'all. pic.twitter.com/a5cPGRv8rQ — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 2, 2023

The exciting rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. is also listed as being available for Friday's game against the Wizards after he made his first start last time in the place of Love. While he struggled offensively as Jaquez scored two points and missing all of his six three-point attempts, he was still disruptive on the defensive end.

In the very last roster spot is guard Dru Smith, who the Heat gave a standard contract to right before the season. He's on the injury report, but will be available as he's hurt with a right shoulder contusion.

After the Heat lost to the Nets in heart-breaking fashion after losing a 15-point lead late in the second half, the start of the In-season tournament can serve as an imaginary “fresh start” to get out of their massive slump. Miami faces the Wizards tonight at 8:00 p.m. (EST) at the Kaseya Center.