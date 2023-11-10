Heat star Jimmy Butler had a hilarious interaction with a courtside fan in Wednesday's win vs Grizzlies, regarding a sports bet

In a time when athletes and coaches inundate the public with cookie-cutter responses and roundabout non-answers, Jimmy Butler should be treasured. The Miami Heat star's one-of-a-kind personality has produced many memorable exchanges, and on Wednesday he delivered another one.

Before the Heat clinched a 108-102 victory against the Memphis Grizzlies, a fan sitting courtside in the FedEXForum made a desperate plea for Butler to score 20 points in the game. “20 man! Score for me!,” he said, per ClutchPoints Betting. “I got to pay my mortgage.” The 34-year-old wing did not appear overly sympathetic to the man's wager, based on his NSFW response.

“Don’t give a f**k, I paid mine. I bought my house in cash,” Butler clapped back, before a chorus of laughter broke out among fans. He finished short of the mark, scoring 15 points on 5-of-13 shooting. Hopefully, engaging in a quick back-and-forth with a six-time All-Star is somewhat of a consolation for this unlucky bettor.

This is on brand for Butler. He sported an emo look for NBA Media Day in October, knowing full well it would bee his official league photo for the entire 2023-24 campaign. Butler preceded those shenanigans with a brief and out-of-place stint as a ball boy in the 2023 U.S. Open. He is doing all he can to keep everyone on their toes.

The modest stat line is actually in line with the regular season version of Jimmy Butler that Heat fans often see these days. But they know the best is coming in the playoffs, evidenced by the squad's two trips to the NBA finals in the last four years.

He is truly unpredictable, something fans should be aware of when they gamble on him.