Jimmy Butler dealt last-minute injury blow for Heat’s contest vs. Kings

Jimmy Butler will not play on Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings due to hip tightness, per Chris Haynes. This matchup represents the second of a back-to-back for the Miami Heat, so Butler will receive the night off.

The Heat are fresh off of a victory over the Golden State Warriors in Miami. It was a hard-fought battle, but the Heat ultimately emerged victorious. Jimmy Butler played a pivotal role in the victory, scoring 23 points to go along with 6 rebounds and 8 assists. He appeared to be fine in the win, so Heat fans are hopeful that Butler is not playing purely for precautionary reasons.

Jimmy Butler is averaging 21.5 points per game so far this season. He’s shooting 47 percent from the field and 39 percent from beyond the arc. Although Miami has endured a difficult start to the 2022-2023 campaign, Butler is playing well.

And he also is not worried in the slightest about the Heat’s slow start to the season.

“We’re still going to win the championship, and I don’t care what nobody says,” Butler said, via The Athletic. “Count us out. We’re going to win the f**king championship. I’m telling you. I don’t give a d*mn that we started 2-5…We’ve got time, man.”

His tenacity and leadership are crucial for the Heat. Miami will certainly miss Jimmy Butler’s on-court presence on Wednesday, but they will remain hopeful that he can return sooner rather than later.

Perhaps Max Strus can step up once again amid Butler’s absence. Strus dropped 24 points to lead Miami to their win over the Warriors on Tuesday.