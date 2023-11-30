Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has filed for a trademark of the EMO JIMBO sports apparel brand, per trademark lawyer Josh Gerben.

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler filed for an EMO JIMBO trademark this week, per trademark attorney Josh Gerben.

Heat star Jimmy Butler has filed a trademark for "EMO JIMBO", per @JoshGerben. The new trademark will allow Butler to sell "EMO JIMBO"-branded clothing and apparel 😅 pic.twitter.com/V1HvJe7r6I — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 29, 2023

Jimmy Butler will use the trademark for athletic merchandise such as shirts, hats, pants, and various outerwear. It turned out Butler's new look on media day several weeks ago was a sign of things to come.

The Heat star posed for the cameras with an “emo” hairdo from the early 2000s. Butler's long, straight locks made waves on social media. Nobody would've guessed he would venture into the athletic wear industry just several weeks later.

Jimmy Butler has become one of the NBA's most popular entrepreneurs. He launched his “Big Face Coffee” three years ago. Butler learned how to make coffee on the fly from inside his hotel room. He said he made a decent amount of money when he became a barista during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, Butler is going to make his mark on the sports apparel industry. His work ethic and business savvy will make him succeed in his newfound endeavor, for sure.

On the NBA side of things, Jimmy Butler has been exceeding expectations in his 13th season. He has averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists for the Heat this year.

Butler's performance prompted New York Knicks head coach (and Butler's former Chicago Bulls head coach) Tom Thibodeau to say he's “a top-five player” in the NBA.

That's Jimmy Butler in a nutshell for you – a man who's been successful on and off the court. Congratulations on his newest business endeavor EMO JIMBO.